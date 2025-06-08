Why Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE's John Cena Is 'Sincere' About Being Done With Wrestling

Although John Cena claims that he will be officially retiring at the end of this year, there's still a number of fans who believe that the 17-time World Champion will not be hanging up his boots just yet, with many theorizing that his farewell tour will continue into 2026. However, somebody who completely disagrees with this idea is WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff, who explained why there's no reason for Cena to continue wrestling after this year on "83 Weeks."

"I think he's done. I think he's going to go through the schedule and I think he's sincere. I admire him for being able to look at himself objectively ... people have gotten used to seeing a pretty impressive John Cena in the ring physically, and you can argue he doesn't have the technical wrestling skills. It doesn't matter, he puts on an amazing show. He is an incredible talent that got himself in the Austin, Hogan, Flair, Rock conversation all freaking day long. But he can't deliver to the level of expectation the audience has, who have been watching him for the last 10 or 15 years."

Bischoff also stated that Cena no longer needs WWE finically anymore due to his career in Hollywood, comparing him to other professional wrestlers who often return after claiming they're retired. Therefore, Bischoff believes that Cena is one of the few performers who has an additional career to look forward to after professional wrestling.

