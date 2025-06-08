Chelsea Green Says This WWE Event Makes Her The 'Most Nervous'

Since returning to WWE in 2023, Chelsea Green has been given the opportunity to perform at some of the company's most prestigious events, such as WrestleMania, Money In The Bank and Crown Jewel. Although Green usually excels under pressure, she recently revealed in an interview with "LiMPiN AiNT Easy" that there's one specific WWE Premium Live Event that always seems to make her more anxious than excited.

"Royal Rumble makes me the most nervous out of anything in the entire world. I don't want to say I don't like it, because as a fan I love it, being in it, I can't stand it." Green explained. "I'm so competitive in like outdoor activities but in wrestling, I'm just not that way. I've learned that everyone is so different, there's no point in being competitive with your co-workers, like we're family and I would never be competitive with my sister for an amazing opportunity. So why would I want to step on someone to get an opportunity in WWE? But you get into the Royal Rumble and it's a literal competition with all your family, like you are all in there trying to outperform the rest and I just do not perform well under those pressures."

Despite feeling stressed about the event, Green claims the reason she shines in every Women's Royal Rumble is because of WWE's agents, who often find humor in creating comedic spots for her during the match. Green has participated in four Royal Rumbles throughout her WWE career, with her appearance at this year's event being her most memorable performance, lasting almost 30 minutes in the match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "LiMPiN AiNT Easy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.