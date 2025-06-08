CM Punk Opens Up About Tattoo He Got The Week Of WWE SummerSlam 2013

WWE's CM Punk has talked about a tattoo he got ahead of SummerSlam 2013, and the importance of it during a tumultuous period in his WWE career.

Punk recently spoke to WWE about all the tattoos he has on his body, which is a significant number, and the significance of some of the more notable pieces of ink. One tattoo that is dear to him is on his ankle, which is a coffin-themed tattoo with cobwebs, black roses, and a candle, that he got during SummerSlam week in 2013. The tattoo, he thinks, symbolizes the mental state that he was in at that time, heading into his match with Brock Lesnar.

"I got this one, which is very dark — black roses, cobwebs, a coffin with an upside down cross on it, and a candle with an extinguished flame. I got that the week of SummerSlam in Los Angeles when I wrestled Brock Lesnar, and that is 100% a representation of how I was feeling at the time, without really kinda knowing it. But in talking through with my friend who did the tattoo, I realized, the passion I have for this is gone, the flame has been extinguished," said Punk.

The WWE star believes that his match with Lesnar at SummerSlam was one of the best of his career and had previously named it as one of the three greatest matches of his career, alongside his matches against The Undertaker and John Cena.

Serendipitously, Punk got a "Peace of Mind" tattoo right above it after he got back his passion for wrestling once again. Punk was defeated by Lesnar in that match in 2013, which came just a few months before his acrimonious exit from WWE. That match was also the only time he and Lesnar faced each other in the ring.