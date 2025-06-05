Jonathan Coachman Thinks Triple H Will Be Gone From WWE In 18 Months

Jonathan Coachman H has predicted that Paul "Triple H" Levesque will be pushed out of WWE in the next few years.

Levesque took over from Vince McMahon as the head of creative in WWE, but Coachman, in his recent appearance on "The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast, said that The Rock and Triple H's past issues will cause the latter to leave.

"And from my time there and my time with the Rock, I know for a fact that he does not get along with Triple H. That does not go away. They've always been butting heads for years and years for a lot of different reasons," he said. "The reason I said on my show there's a big power struggle. Well, first of all, I've talked to two people close to the situation, and they've told me, but I can't tell you who they are, but I've got really good intel."

Coachman further argued that TKO wants to make the promotion an entertainment product, which neither Vince McMahon nor Triple H would agree with. He believes that Triple H will, in time, be pushed out of the door and from his position as CCO.

"And we predicted that within 18 months, Triple H will not be running WWE anymore," he said. "I actually feel kind of bad for him because I've always really, really liked him. But look at what happened at WrestleMania. He gets inducted into the Hall of Fame for the third time. An hour and 37 minute speech at 1 in the morning. You're overscheduling the entire week, there's nothing free for fans to go to, and then at WrestleMania, you're going to disrespect Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin and walk them out with everybody else to give a wave to the crowd, and you get your own water music entrance right next to those guys."

He believes that The Rock — who sits on the Board of Directors of TKO — would like to see former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, a close associate of his, take over as creative head to replace "The Game."