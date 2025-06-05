Mark Henry Explains Why He's More Interested In WWE's Women's Money In The Bank Match

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," the participants for this year's Money In The Bank ladder matches were finalized, with wrestlers such as Stephanie Vaquer and El Grande Americano punching their ticket to the event. Although both matches feature deserving competitors, the Women's Money In The Bank lineup has seemingly caught the attention of fans, who are excited to see Vaquer, Giulia and Roxanne Perez compete in the match after just being called up from "WWE NXT." Despite the women's match also being one of the most unpredictable bouts on the card, WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry believes one particular star will outshine their opponenents, and explained why he's more excited about the Women's Money In The Bank than the Men's.

"I think that I'm more interested in how this is gonna play out because when you look at all of the people that's in it, you almost want all of them to win." Henry said. "Naomi is in that same category as a Sheldon Benjamin in the Money In The Bank, or Christian, or Kofi Kingston ... every time that they're in Money In The Bank, they do something impactful that you go away from it remembering. I'm anxious to see what Naomi is gonna do this time. But what about the other women? Like, this is the time for all of them to create their own new moments and possibly win it. Like, I think that legit, there's three people that have a chance, and that's Rhea, that's Giulia and Naomi." He said on "Busted Open Radio."

Henry continued to Ripley would be his second choice to capture the briefcase following Naomi, but stated that he doesn't foresee Alexa Bliss or Roxanne Perez emerging victorious this weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.