AEW Announces All In Texas Karaoke Event

All Elite Wrestling has exciting news for fans heading to their biggest show of the year. The wrestling company just announced a special karaoke event that will happen before All In: Texas takes place on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

AEW All In will be held live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The event is already building excitement with major matches announced, including Kenny Omega versus Kazuchika Okada, which was just added to the card.

But fans will get to have fun before the big show even starts. AEW announced on their official X page that they're hosting "AEW All In Karaoke" in Arlington.

"It's official! #AEWAllIn Karaoke is coming to Arlington! Save the date: Thursday, July 10 from 10pm-2a. Tickets on sale June 12," the post read.

The karaoke event will give fans a rare chance to sing with their favorite AEW stars.

The karaoke party is scheduled for Thursday night, July 10, starting at 10 PM and running until 2 AM. This gives fans plenty of time to enjoy the experience before All In happens two days later on Saturday.

Fans who want to attend the karaoke event will be able to buy tickets starting June 12. It will take place in the Champions Ballroom inside the Arlington Sheraton Hotel.

All In is AEW's biggest annual event, and they continue their ambitious goals of attempting to sell out stadiums – this time at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

The addition of special events like karaoke shows AEW, much like WWE, is trying to create a full weekend experience for fans traveling to their big events.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW's X page and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.