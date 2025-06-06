Former TNA Star To Make First Wrestling Appearance In Decades During AEW All In Week

As part of the week where All Elite Wrestling will invade Arlington, Texas for their biggest show in North American history, All In Texas on July 12, the Starrcast convention will be making its return. Not only will fans attending some of the regular faces who routinely pop up at conventions around the country, they will also get to meet someone who hasn't been part of wrestling in nearly two decades.

Starrcast confirmed via their official X (formerly known as Twitter) page earlier today that former WWE and TNA star "The Alpha Male" Monty Brown will be making a rare public appearance at Starrcast this coming July. Fightful Select have since learned that the appearance is something that Starrcast and Paragon Talent's Steve Kaye has been trying to nail down for many years, having no such luck due to how private Brown has been over the years. However, a breakthrough was made in recent weeks, and Brown's presence at Starrcast was reportedly made official at the end of May.

Brown has shown his face a lot more in recent years, visiting WWE, TNA, and AEW shows over the years and remaining close friends with various wrestlers such as former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn, and current AEW star Lance Archer, who posted how happy he was for Brown to be at Starrcast on his own X page. The likes of current TNA and DPW star Jake Something, and former TNA star Rohit Raju have talked about crossing paths with Brown in recent years as he currently lives in Saginaw, Michigan, where he currently helps and coaches children. Brown transitioned from Football to wrestling in the 2000s, making a name for himself in both TNA and WWE, but quietly retired from wrestling in 2007 after the death of his sister, choosing to look after he children during that time, and has never been tempted to get back into the business.