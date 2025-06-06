WWE Money In The Bank 2011: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The old question of what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object is one that WWE thought they were asking their fans when they booked The Big Show and Mark Henry in a feud during the second half of 2011, but what they ended up booking was just two immovable objects who couldn't build enough force even if they had an Olympic sized running track to gain momentum.

To put it bluntly, this match from Money in the Bank 2011 is not necessarily bad, there were far worse matches in wrestling throughout 2011 (Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler, don't hide behind the commentary desk because I see you), but it was just kind of there. Granted, this would end up acting as the first chapter in a feud that would not only last until December, but would end up involving the World Heavyweight Championship, so with the benefit of hindsight it's a match that serves its purpose. With that said, this is a show that is often regarded as one of the greatest WWE pay-per-views of all time, and this is not an all-time classic.

My main problem is that it's just boring. These are two men who are behemoths in an arena full of normal people, they are the equivalent of two buildings crashing into each other to see which one would be left standing, this should arguably be more exciting than some other matches on the show from a sheer freakshow perspective. Instead, it moves at a glacial pace at times, and when it looked like it was about to move up a gear into something a little more interesting, it was over, with Henry hitting the World's Strongest Slam and two World's Strongest Splash's for the win.

Surely if you give two guys the size of Big Show and Mark Henry a grand total of six minutes to work with, both of them, and WWE as well, would have the common sense to just try and destroy anything and everything in their way for those six minutes. Like the ring collapsing spot at Vengeance a few months later but for six minutes, the fans would be falling over themselves in disbelief as to what they would be seeing. Think of Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg from WrestleMania 33, an all killer no filler let's try and destroy each other as quickly as possible and leave style of match, would have gone down a treat, but instead they decided to just have a normal wrestling match, and on a show with two fantastic title bouts, two ladder matches, and Kelly Kelly, a normal match isn't going to cut it.

It was salvaged a little by the post-match beatdown by Henry, but it was a lost cause by that point. A match you will likely forget about by the end of the next match you watch, which is frustrating because it could have been so much fun. At least it led to Daniel Bryan being a World Champion.

