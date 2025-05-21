AEW Double Or Nothing 2019: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

During the opening match between SCU and STRONGHEARTS, I spotted someone in the crowd and thought "oh yeah, they didn't join AEW until a few months later." That someone was none other than Mr. Tony Schiavone, the voice of many people's childhoods, a man who has called some of the biggest moments in modern wrestling history, but for some reason he looked a little bit angry. I don't know whether that's just what he looked like on this particular night, but he genuinely looked like he was staring daggers at someone just off to the side of the camera, and I like to think he was staring at the commentary desk and thinking to himself "you're butchering this commentary aren't you?"

Well you would be half-right, Mr. Schiavone, because the commentary for AEW Double or Nothing 2019 is one of the things that really did not age well. The three-man booth of Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Alex Marvez did not work for me, despite the fact that two of the three are very good at what they do. If you couldn't guess who those two are, let's get it out of the way: I'm sure he's a lovely man, but Alex Marvez stank up the booth so bad at times I genuinely had to mute the TV out of sheer embarrassment. The show ended with Jon Moxley shocking the world and making his debut, and all Marvez had to say was "woooooaaaaaahhhhhh" in the same tone I say it in when one of my friends tells a joke that crosses a line.

Bland as hell, didn't even know what he was on about half of the time, he even got the date wrong for when the All Out tickets went on sale and Ross looked like he wanted Jerry Lawler back. Speaking of Ross, he put in a shift, especially in the big matches which, even now, have become his specialty. He hadn't quite reached his grumpy "what the bloody hell is going on here" phase of commentary and he genuinely sounded excited to be there for the most part. The only times he looked like he was going to fall asleep was when the camera was on him and he was literally trying to direct the show from the booth because no one knew what to do or say. A pro's pro.

Then there's Excalibur. Not his best night and honestly that's partly down to the fact that he was still in PWG mode for this show, making references that Ross was like "...what?" However, he brought a genuine energy that the other two couldn't, but the energy of someone who doesn't actually know when to calm down. I've ranted enough about the half terrible/half messy commentary for now, so I'll leave with my favorite call of the night: JR calling Jack Evans "an angry [pause for what seemed like an eternity] wasp."

Written by Sam Palmer