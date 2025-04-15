WWE WrestleMania 22: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The Undertaker's WrestleMania winning streak had only become something that WWE acknowledged a few years earlier, but it was in 2005 when his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 21 turned "The Streak" into something that was worth more than some championships for many WWE Superstars.

"The Deadman" would enter 2006 with gold in mind, and had one of the best matches of the year against Kurt Angle one month earlier at No Way Out, and even though he lost, it was going to be interesting to see who his next test was at WrestleMania 22. There were rumors of Sting before he joined TNA Wrestling earlier in the year, and even fellow TNA star Abyss being brought in as WWE's next big monster, but instead, it was Mark Henry who go the honors, and it was, well, meh.

Knowing that this is one of Henry's personal favorite matches, I do feel a little harsh in criticizing it, but on a night full of so many high octane moments, this Casket match completely slows the pace of the night down. No one was ever expecting a five star, technical mat classic that culminates in a grand spot that leads to one man ending up in the casket, but on a rewatch, I was at least expecting something a little better than what we saw in this one.

Casket matches have the same problem as something like an Ambulance match or a Stretcher match, or even a Last Man Standing match in that whenever the action gets going, it comes to a screeching halt in order to try and get their opponent in an ambulance, or in this case a casket. The Undertaker's big dive over the top in the closing stages is a perfect example of this. He is a near seven-foot tall man that not only cleared the top rope with ease, but cleared the casket as well to execute the most exciting moment of the match, only for the struggle of stopping the match, getting Henry up, trying to get him in the casket. I understand the art of selling in a match like this, but come on guys, the match is like 40% trying to shut the lid, you can do so much more!

Of course, the right man won, as having Henry win here would have been literally insane, but there's a reason why, outside of the dive over the top, this isn't one of "The Deadman's" most talked about WrestleMania matches. If anything, this could have been the match that motivated him to truly put all of his effort into every match that followed as every match for "The Streak" that followed this one was considered to be one of the best matches on the shows they were on. It's not the worst match in the world by any stretch of the imagination, it's just slow, and for a night that was as fast paced as WrestleMania 22, slow simply wasn't going to cut it.

Written by Sam Palmer