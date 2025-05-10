WWE Breaking Point: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I will admit, as an Attitude Era kid who was still a teenager in 2009, the return of D-Generation X was SO COOL at the time. Now, looking back on it, it's pretty cringe and nothing like the first iteration of DX back in the late 90s, early 2000s. While I initially had this written down as something I assumed I would hate on the show, I actually really, really enjoyed this, in part, because Legacy's Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. got the victory over DX's Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Legacy, sans leader Randy Orton who was of course involved in the "I Quit" match where he defended his gold against John Cena, also had a really good promo backstage before the match. Rhodes was excellent on the mic and it was really neat to see him so good at things so early in his career.

I enjoyed DX's entrance and entire shtick in the ring, and of course, Triple H had to bring up the Montreal Screwjob with Michaels trying to get him to shut up, which was cute. While I initially thought I wouldn't like this match concept – Submissions Count Anywhere, I was pleasantly surprised. Sure, Michaels and Triple H both used the figure-four leglock back in the day, but they were never particularly KNOWN for it. I guess DiBiase had the Million Dollar Dream submission, but if you would have told me that before the ending of this match, I wouldn't have remembered or known.

This match was exciting because it almost immediately spilled out of the ring and a large portion of it really was spent in the "anywhere" of Submissions Count Anywhere. And honestly, bold of WWE to allow HBK to brawl out in the crowd in Montreal, though I suppose we're at the point where he's apologized and turned over a new leaf. There was a good sequence in this match where Michaels falls from the crowd through a table below and gets "injured" and Triple H, DiBiase, and Rhodes battle in the backstage area until Triple H ends up laid out and the younger men go back for Michaels in the ring. But not before they hit "The Game" with a pretty wicked shot with a cooler right to the dome. The match ended in an interesting way with Legacy getting HBK to tap with a double submission around the ring post. Rhodes got him in a figure-four leg and DiBiase came in with the Million Dollar Dream to seal the deal and give the younger team "the rub."

If I ever watched Breaking Point back in 2009, I certainly don't remember it. Overall, it was a good show to have on in the background during the day and this match was a big highlight of the show that wasn't the two big main matches to end the night. I might have put this a little farther up the card, but I really enjoyed it, nonetheless.

Written by Daisy Ruth