WINC Watchlist: John Cena Vs. Randy Orton For The WWE Championship

Don't be expecting anything like this one on May 10, as nearly 16 years have passed since John Cena and Randy Orton "ended their rivalry" in one of the most memorable matches of WWE's infamous PG era.

Up until the 2009 Bragging Rights pay-per-view, there had only been seven televised Iron Man matches in WWE history, and only four of them spanned an entire hour. It was designed and billed as WWE's toughest match at the time. Tougher than the Elimination Chamber, more physically demanding than Hell in a Cell, and at times more dramatic than some Royal Rumble matches. However, it was only ever reserved for feuds where the two men involved wanted to prove one thing; that they were the better man.

Leading into Bragging Rights, Cena and Orton had traded victories on three consecutive pay-per-views, but their rivalry had stretched all the way back to 2007 where Cena's father was punt kicked in the head. You get the sense that even though they would always cool off and then come back to this feud, that original attack on Cena's father always added something extra to their feud as Cena tried to add some extra venom to his matches with Orton as that kick had never left his brain. However, the 2009 consensus of the Cena vs. Orton feud was one of "really? This again?" as there weren't many other main event stars that were stepping up in the way WWE would have liked, and weren't reaching the same heights that Cena and Orton were. With that said, this the match in their feud that warrants the title of legendary.

2009 Randy Orton has become something of a meme these days (with the whole "one gorilla could beat 100 men" argument being thrown into disarray when someone suggests that the 100 men are just 100 versions of 2009 Randy Orton) but watching the match back, it's kind of warranted. The man looks terrifying, he moves so smoothly in the ring, and genuinely hits moves out of nowhere to put him right back in control. The iconic spot where he looks like a caveman setting off fireworks is from this match, and it just works so well. As for Cena, he is at his best when he is forced to dive into that darker part of himself. I don't know how much of that we will get in the 2025 run, but when he's given the freedom to legitimately try and murder someone live on TV, it really is a joy to watch.

All in all, there's a reason why this is the Cena vs. Orton singles match that's ranked the highest on Cagematch: it deserves it. A match that is essential viewing if you're a WWE fan, or if you want to see how to structure a 60 minute match. While there was a lull in the third quarter, these two men had people jumping in the air at the end of a match that lasted an entire hour, and not many people can do that.

Written by Sam Palmer