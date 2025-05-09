WWE Backlash 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Just three weeks after a controversial ending to WrestleMania 41, WWE is back with the 2025 edition of Backlash, presented from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri — a fitting location, considering the main event involves beloved son of St. Louis Randy Orton challenging longtime rival John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena's title is one of four to be defended at Backlash, with both men's and women's Intercontinental Championships on the line (the first PLE showcase for one of WWE's new women's midcard belts) as well as the men's United States title. Rounding out the card is an unusual grudge match between "WWE Raw" commentator Pat McAfee and GUNTHER, who attacked McAfee in a rage after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso.

So who will win? Not to spoil the hometown celebration, but the WINC staff are pretty confident in Cena, as well as Dominik Mysterio and Jacob Fatu — aka "the guys who won their titles three weeks ago." We're less certain of other questions. For example, will Lyra Valkyria will be able to once again defeat her newly-heel mentor, Becky Lynch? And with rumors swirling that Goldberg is returning to WWE for one last match with "The Ring General," would even WWE be so bold as to have McAfee defeat GUNTHER?

The answers, as the WINC staff collectively sees them, lie before you. Let's get to the picks!