Jacob Fatu To Defend WWE Men's United States Title In Fatal Fourway Match At Backlash

Jacob Fatu's first defense of his United States Championship is set for Backlash next weekend after last week's number on contender's match on "WWE SmackDown" was interrupted. It was revealed in a backstage segment on "SmackDown" when Fatu and Solo Sikoa were talking with General Manager Nick Aldis. Aldis ruled that "The Samoan Werewolf" will put his title on the line in a fatal four-way match against Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight.

Last week, Priest got involved in the contendership match that saw former US Champion Knight take on McIntyre, who inserted himself into the title picture following his WrestleMania Sin City Street Fight victory over Priest. Priest pulled McIntyre out of the ring, causing the disqualification and awarding the victory to "The Scottish Warrior." Following the match, Fatu appeared and delivered moonsaults to Knight and Priest after hitting a splash to Knight.

Fatu captured the title, his first singles gold in WWE, from Knight at WrestleMania 41 in a clear victory with no Bloodline interference. It was "The Samoan Werewolf's" first appearance on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."