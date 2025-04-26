John Cena Berated By Randy Orton On WWE SmackDown, Backlash Title Match Set

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will officially be taking on Randy Orton at Backlash in Orton's hometown of St. Louis. After taking an RKO on "WWE Raw" following his WrestleMania victory over Cody Rhodes, Cena opened "WWE SmackDown" but couldn't get a word out before he was interrupted by Orton.

Orton reminded Cena that in a few days, it will be 25 years since they first shook hands. He said after watching Cena the last few months, he thinks there's a void inside the champion that needs fulfilled. Orton asked Cena to think about the fans, the millions of children he's been a role model for, as well as all of the Make-A-Wish kids he's helped. Orton said he figured out how to fill Cena's void, and told Cena it was time to have kids and grow up.

Cena said he's spent the last 25 years raising everyone else's kids and he's been a better parent than Orton could ever be. Orton called Cena just a guest in WWE, and Cena reiterated just how dysfunctional his relationship with the fans really is for him to be labeled as an outcast and a guest.

Cena said that Orton has only 14 title wins and he's taking the Undisputed WWE Championship home with him when he retires, so Orton will be forever frozen at 14. Cena said he's erasing three generations of Orton's family by taking the gold. An infuriated Orton challenged Cena to a match then and there, but Cena said they should face each other at Backlash so Orton can rest up with his family in St. Louis and come after Cena at his best. Cena then got the jump on Orton and stomped him down, but Orton was able to dodge Cena's shot with the belt to hit him with the RKO.