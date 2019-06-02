Jon Moxley has been making the rounds since his shocking debut with AEW last week. His Talk is Jericho interview is breaking records and his T-shirt is the top selling shirt for Pro Wrestling Tees. In a post-debut interview with Flip the Strip on 840 KXNT, Moxley discussed how he became a member of the AEW roster.

"Really easy. I have always been friends with Cody and Jericho," said Moxley. "Their vision of what wrestling is. The first step was getting out of WWE. Then I could look at the landscape. I could stay independent, I could go to Japan, I could do signings, I could just show up places, do a DDT and make a good payday, but that is not what I wanted to do."

Moxley was undeniably unhappy with his direction in WWE. He stated that a switch to a place that wants the talent to have a say was refreshing for him.

"Just the ethos of the place, 'play your music your way'. Done, that is all I needed to hear," exclaimed Moxley. "I was like 'Great, let's go'. AEW was the dream. We are going to be an awesome wrestling company that is actually awesome. It's kind of a for the boys by the boy's thing. There is not a bunch of producers or writers making the decisions. We are making the decisions. It feels to me that the wrestlers and fans are all on the same team. It felt like the fans (at Double or Nothing) were my teammates. Because we all love wrestling. It is cool to be a wrestling fan again."

The debut of Moxley came as a major shock to the wrestling world. Moxley said that AEW pulled out all the stops to keep it a secret.

"They had a guy come and pick me up. I had my mother with me, she was pretty excited, she has never been on a clandestine mission before," Moxley recalled. "I have done this a couple of times. I had sunglasses, a hood, a hat, a facemask. I looked like one of the guys from LAX."

Since his debut, many people have reached out to Moxley, including his former co-workers at WWE. The response has been positive for his newfound buzz.

"Not a lot of questions or detail. But a lot of positivity, texts that say, 'Good stuff man', all really positive," Moxley said. "Except for the text that says, 'I can't believe you didn't tell me.' But, I like people to be surprised. But, how much better was it that you really didn't know?"

Double or Nothing had many memorable moments. Another moment that has created buzz, was Cody smashing a Triple H like throne with a sledgehammer. That moment has been interpreted many ways, by many people, including Moxley.

"I thought it was awesome," Moxley exclaimed. "Obviously, the symbolism. What he wanted to symbolize is he is going to be a wrestler and not an executive. But, art is open to interpretation. If you wanted to say it was him smashing Triple H throne with Triple H's stupid sledgehammer, then that is what it is to you. I loved it. He told me he had an entrance while I was hiding out, he told me what it was, and I was like oh man, high five."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Flip the Strip and 840 KXNT with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.