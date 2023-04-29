Dustin Rhodes Found His Passion With AEW Match That Wasn't Good Enough For WrestleMania

"That moment, that night is where I found my passion again," is what Dustin Rhodes had to say about his classic match against his brother Cody at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 during an interview with "The Wrestling Perspective." The match was his first after his WWE career came to an end, and even though brothers colliding is a seemingly obvious storyline, Rhodes admitted he had been told the match wasn't good enough to take place at WrestleMania. The two men did have a few matches in WWE, but weren't given the platform that AEW provided them.

"The story was there because we wanted a match for so many years and I'd told people about it, I was p****d ... we proved them wrong," Rhodes said on WWE denying the match. "That night I found my passion again. It's dad's death, it's a lot of contributors, it's my sobriety, it was all the things that the bad times I had that knocked me down a peg I had to find it again and I have, it's good."

Despite the fact that Rhodes had decades of experience heading into that encounter, it didn't stop him from being scared and nervous about it. However, that didn't end up showing on the night, as the Rhodes brothers stole the show with their performance that was filled with emotion. "I had not worked for about six months and he's young, everybody is so much faster and quicker and I'm older," Rhodes reflected. "But Cody's a lot like me with his style of telling a story and just taking your time and letting things gradually, organically present itself to the people in a story setting."



If you use any quotes, please credit "The Wrestling Perspective" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.