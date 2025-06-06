AEW's Matt Jackson Credits Former WWE Exec For Work On Founding Fathers Gimmick

Similar to the Founding Fathers of the United States, Nick and Matt Jackson were integral in establishing All Elite Wrestling. In their case, Matt and Nick, together known as The Young Bucks, took on roles as both AEW Executive Vice Presidents and original roster members. At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, The Young Bucks blurred those positions by heading into their Anarchy in the Arena match dressed as the "Founding Fathers" of AEW, frock coat, neck ruffles, and all.

During a recent YouTube livestream, Matt Jackson opened up about their homage, or rather twist, on the USA's 18th century leaders. "That was kind of a collab," Matt said. "Me and my brother, we've been really leaning into the Founding Fathers thing. I think it's been clicking and working, so we came up with the idea of we should dress up as the literal Founding Fathers and then one thing led to another about having a big elaborate entrance. Mike Mansury works with us at AEW. He's like a genius. He comes up with some incredible ideas. He wrote out everything that Justin Roberts said. I thought it was just so brilliantly written. It was just phenomenal."

In late 2022, Mike Mansury came aboard AEW as the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Last year, he was elevated to EVP and Head of Global Production, with Josh Matthews currently shadowing him. Prior to joining AEW, Mansury served as WWE's Vice President of Global Television Production for a number of years.

In an interesting move, The Young Bucks kept their "Founding Fathers" attire on for the entire duration of their Anarchy in the Arena performance. In the aftermath, Matt noted that he felt gross due to the sweat that built up inside. Still, Matt is thankful for it, particularly because his shirt provided a barrier of sorts between his skin and the exploding table Kenny Omega sent him through.