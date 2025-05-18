Former TNA Broadcaster Josh Matthews Confirms New AEW Role

Following his exit from TNA Wrestling in February, reports indicated that Josh Matthews came aboard to All Elite Wrestling, specifically working in the production truck to streamline communications between production crew and company producers. While appearing in a video on former WWE star Maven Huffman's YouTube channel, Matthews confirmed his new role.

"Right now, [I'm] shadowing Mike Mansury," Matthews said. "So I'll do the Ring of Honor matches before, then I'll sit and watch [AEW] Collision, then do the Ring of Honor on matches after. It'll be a busy night."

Mike Mansury, a former Vice President of Global Television Production in WWE, joined AEW in late 2022, initially as Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Last year, Mansury received a promotion to EVP and Head of Global Production.

In Matthews' case, he arrived to AEW as a former commentator in both WWE and TNA. In TNA, Matthews also worked as senior producer and Senior Director of Digital Media. Matthews was one of many notable names reportedly backstage at the March 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite," which emanated from St. Paul, Minnesota. Other visitors included former WWE and WCW star Perry Saturn and former "WWE NXT" wrestler Von Wagner. Matthews' wife Madison Rayne currently works as a coach and in-ring performer for the company as well.

Matthews' departure from TNA comes as part of a recent string of similar ones, with the likes of Christy Hemme, Executive Producer Ariel Shnerer, and former Head of Talent Relations Gail Kim also being let go in the early months of 2025.