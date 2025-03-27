Multiple Former WWE Talent Reportedly Backstage At AEW Dynamite

The March 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite" continued its build towards AEW's next pay-per-view, Dynasty, and there were a few surprise guests backstage at the show, which was held in the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"PWInsider" has reported that veteran star Perry Saturn, who was a part of ECW, WCW, and WWE, was backstage at the show, reportedly to meet people he knew from his wrestling years. Saturn's former colleagues, like Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, and Glacier, are coaches behind the scenes in AEW, while Tony Schiavone was also part of the WCW roster when Saturn was in the company in the '90s.

Aside from Saturn, former WWE and TNA commentator and announcer Josh Mathews was also backstage at "Dynamite," whose wife, Madison Rayne, is currently part of the AEW roster as a coach and wrestler. This past week's "Dynamite" also featured a former WWE star on-screen as former "WWE NXT" wrestler Von Wagner played the role of a security officer to separate Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs during their brawl. Wagner was let go by WWE last April, bringing to an end his five-year run with the promotion. The former WWE star was inactive for nearly a year following his release and got back in the pro wrestling business earlier this month when he wrestled for indie promotion Midwest All-Star Wrestling.