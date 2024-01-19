Backstage News Regarding Von Wagner's Absence From WWE NXT

"WWE NXT" talent Von Wagner had not been seen on the show since before Thanksgiving prior to this past Tuesday's episode, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wagner is not fighting through an injury. On this week's "NXT," Wagner was seen backstage with manager Robert Stone and seemingly started a program with Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup when he asked what the trophy Dar was carrying was. After attempting to explain Heritage Cup rules, Dar was challenged by Wagner for a match for the trophy next week.

According to Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer, "there is no story" to Wagner being off TV and Wagner isn't injured, he just wasn't being used. Wagner wrestled before "NXT" and pinned Keanu Carve on "WWE NXT Level Up" with a TKO. Wagner was last seen on "NXT" on the November 21 episode when he visited Stone's house for the holidays to have dinner with his manager's wife and family.

Wagner's last big program on the developmental brand was against Bron Breakker. The two went one-on-one, following Breakker crushing Wagner's skull on a previous episode with the steel steps, on November 7 and Breakker got the victory. In their final match, Stone got involved and cracked a chair across Breakker's spine and Wagner powerbombed him through the announce desk, ending the feud.