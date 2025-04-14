Former WWE & TNA Star Reportedly Joins AEW In Backstage Role

AEW has added another former WWE star to its backstage ranks, the latest being former ring announcer, commentator, and producer, Josh Mathews.

As per "Wrestling Observer," "Mathews is currently working behind the scenes in AEW, although the report did not disclose in what capacity the former TNA Wrestling and WWE star is employed. Mathews, who has a connection with AEW as his wife, Madison Rayne, is part of the promotion's roster, was reportedly backstage at a recent "AEW Dynamite" show. Mathews' most recent job in pro wrestling was with TNA Wrestling, where he first began as the commentator and then moved to a backstage role, working as a producer for the promotion. He was let go by TNA in February 2025 along with several other personnel as part of the promotion's restructuring, bringing to an end his 11-year run with TNA.

Mathews has been a part of the pro wrestling business for over two decades, beginning his career with WWE as a backstage interviewer before moving to a commentary role, while he has also wrestled a handful of matches in his career, both in WWE and TNA.

Mathews had previously praised AEW when he was asked if he would like to join the promotion, although he also added that he enjoyed the laid-back nature of his role in TNA Wrestling. If he were to take on a producer role in AEW, he would join the likes of Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, Chris Hero, Scotty 2 Hotty, Sarah Stock, and his wife, Madison Rayne — a few of the current producers in the promotion.