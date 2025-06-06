WWE's John Cena & Logan Paul Discuss Possible Team Names

Tomorrow evening, at WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena and Logan Paul will team up to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Though this will be their first time tagging together, Cena and Paul are doing their best to integrate themselves as a team, as seen in Paul's latest vlog. The video features Paul asking Cena if he has any ideas for their team's name, and Cena's initial suggestion took inspiration from an over-the-top 2009 horror movie.

"The Human Centipede?" Cena asked. "Yeah. Can I be the middle? We need a third."

Paul then put forward the name "Heel Team Six," in reference to the United States Navy task force credited for killing Osama Bin Laden in 2011. Lastly, Paul suggested that they could simply refer to themselves as "The WWE," and Cena seemed open to the idea.

Though tomorrow's match will mark the first time Cena and Paul have teamed up, it won't be their first appearance in the ring together. Both men took part in this year's Elimination Chamber and Royal Rumble matches, with Cena even eliminating Paul from the latter contest. Right now, that fact doesn't seem to have prevented the two men from teaming up, though it remains to be seen if they can make the partnership last.

In addition to Cena and Paul vs. Rhodes and Uso, tomorrow's Money in the Bank will feature Becky Lynch challenging Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, as well as the two ladder matches. It remains to be seen if any further matches are added to the card during tonight's "WWE SmackDown."