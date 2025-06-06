Dave Meltzer Explains Rationale Behind R-Truth's WWE Departure

WWE star R-Truth's sudden departure was met with shock and even disbelief online, with some believing it had to absolutely be a work. For those who have believed the news from the start, there have been several theories as to why Truth was let go despite being one of the most loyal names on the roster, which the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" seems to have confirmed.

The report started off recapping that Truth was signed to the promotion since 2008, but noted how despite people's emotional ties to the veteran, WWE is a sports franchise company and has to put itself first. "Whenever someone is brought up to the main roster from developmental, or signed to come in, as a general rule, there have to be cuts to the roster. Now, unlike in real sports, where there is a roster limitation, with pro wrestling, there is no such thing," the report wrote. "And WWE absolutely can afford anyone they want, but it's run as a business. Essentially, new people are coming in and thus they were looking at who they decided to let go. In this case, the decision clearly was made by people who they decided they weren't going to use as wrestlers."

Essentially, it seems like the belief that Truth was let go because they couldn't justify his pay versus the way he'd been used on television in the past few years, most notably as an exclusive comedy figure, with matches like his non-title bout with Undisputed WWE champion John Cena at SNME coming few and far between.