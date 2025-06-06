Details On NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi's Final UK Match, Rumored Opponent

With "Go Ace" ringing out simultaneously for the last time during his final match in the United States at Windy City Riot this past April, Hiroshi Tanahashi now has his sights set on his next ultimate opponent as part of his "cheerio" wave to the United Kingdom. But who will receive the honor to close the door for the President of New Japan Pro-Wrestling at his last appearance for AEW's Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena, on Sunday, August 24?

It appears, based off his emergence at Double or Nothing last month, Tanahashi is far from done with former AEW International and current NEVER Openweight Champion, Konosuke Takeshita, who is in top contention of being "The Ace's" opponent in London, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It's fair to speculate that after evening the odds by fighting alongside Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly after their loss to The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and Takeshita) last month, the former eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion is interested in tying up loose ends with Takeshita, or anyone within the Callis Family, for that matter. Takeshita, who was Tanahashi's opponent at Windy City Riot, put on the performance of a lifetime in the main event at Chicago, despite it being a non-title singles match.

This past October, Tanahashi announced his "Final Road" in-ring journey, which will conclude on January 4, 2026. The "Once in a Century Talent" joins WWE's John Cena as pivotal stars who are hosting their final runs this year, with Cena's wrapping up in December. Both men will be leaving the industry with 26 and 25 year in-ring careers, respectively.