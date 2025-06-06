Matt Hardy Predicts Women's WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Winner

This weekend, six women will compete in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match with the aim of securing a guaranteed title shot of their choosing. Amongst this year's field are two veterans of the match type, Naomi and Alexa Bliss. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer will get their first taste of it. Who will ultimately scale the ladder to victory and Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, though? According to former WWE star Matt Hardy, it could be one of the latest call-ups to WWE's main roster.

"I think in this it's either going to be Giulia or it's going to be Stephanie," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "I think they're gonna make them right out of the gate. I think that was very intentional that they brought him up to the roster that quick. I think they're going to say 'Hey, we can go ahead and make somebody here.' I think they'll have Money in the Bank for a while until they work to cash it in. We'll see what happens there, but they're going to elevate them through Money in the Bank. I think that was the whole goal of having these two in the match."

Like Perez, both Giulia and Vaquer are former NXT Women's Champions who recently ascended from "WWE NXT" to the company's main roster. In Giulia's case, she now resides on "WWE SmackDown" and cemented her MITB place by defeating Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega. Vaquer followed suit on the "WWE Raw" brand by beating Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile.

"I think Naomi is a good choice too," Hardy added. "I do see a potential of her winning. That would also make great sense."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.