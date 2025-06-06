Pending WWE Departure Officially A Free Agent

After being told her contract would not be renewed just over a month ago, Shotzi Blackheart is now a free agent.

As announced by Fightful Select, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion's status of free agency was provided to companies outside of WWE. Of those promotions, Shotzi is already being advertised for appearances at Starrcast during AEW's All In weekend in Arlington, Texas, MLW's next scheduled event later this month, Summer Of The Beasts, and others that were not specified.

🖤🖤🖤 "The Ballsy Badass" Shotzi Blackheart will be at Starrcast Texas! Get your bracelets to meet @ShotziWWE now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/xVASxVKIH4 — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 6, 2025

"The Ball*y Bada**" started her WWE journey at first as one of six women selected in the sixth season of "Tough Enough" in 2015. However, she had to put her dream on hold when it was revealed she had an undiagnosed irregular heartbeat. Four years later, her dream would be presented to her, this time, with a guaranteed contract by then "WWE NXT" General Manager William Regal at EVOLVE 137, following a successful defense of her SHINE Nova Championship. Her first run in "NXT" lasted from 2019-2021. Her and her tank drove off the beaten path and onto the main roster at "WWE SmackDown" from 2021-2024, before returning to "NXT" prior to her release. Her last match for the company was on February 19, in a losing effort to Zoey Stark on "WWE Speed."

Shotzi saw her departure from WWE as freeing, indicating she "felt in the dark" about where she belonged leading up to her release. Her goal is make up for lost time by embarking on a "kick a**" era led on her terms.