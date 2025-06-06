Matt Hardy Calls Seth Rollins A MITB 'Red Herring,' Picks This WWE Star To Win Match

WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event is set to take over Los Angeles on Saturday and the men's ladder match for the guaranteed title opportunity is going to be an exciting one. "The Visionary" Seth Rollins, El Grande Americano (Chad Gable's Luchador alter ego), LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Penta, and Andrade will vie for the briefcase suspended high above the ring. Many fans are making their predictions for the event, and former WWE star and TNA talent Matt Hardy has put some thought into his. He predicted just who he thinks will win the contract on an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

"I feel like Seth Rollins is in here kind of as a red herring in some ways," he explained. "Seth Rollins doesn't need Money in the Bank to win the championship and they're obviously going in that direction. I feel like Chad Gable. I feel like he's the guy who's going to win this and you're going to see like these two characters kind of merge into one. I feel like they way they've playing up this angle, just recently he came out and he let El Americano borrow his boots and he had the 'CG' Chad Gable boots on and it's been like a great bit they've had running on TV for awhile."

Hardy reiterated he believes the El Grande Americano character is going to soon go by the wayside. Gable is wrestling as himself earlier in the day before Money in the Bank on Saturday at Worlds Collide. He will challenge AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo for the gold.

