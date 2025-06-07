Backstage Report On Commentary For WWE Worlds Collide, Possible WCW & TNA Veteran

Following the news that WWE had purchased Mexican promotion AAA over WrestleMania 41 weekend, the time has almost come for the two companies to hold their very first joint event. Worlds Collide will take place during the afternoon on June 7 at The KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, right before WWE host their annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the Intuit Dome down the street. Not much has been revealed about what to expect from Worlds Collide outside of the match card, but one veteran announcer has been discussed internally to be part of the event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TNA Hall of Famer Mike Tenay was a name that has been suggested to be a part of the Worlds Collide event. This is primarily due to Tenay being on the call for the original When Worlds Collide event that took place back in 1994 at the Los Angeles Sports Arena, a show many consider to be one of the first times Lucha Libre was showcased to a large American audience. The original When Worlds Collide event that was the first show Tenay had ever worked, and thanks to his expertise in Lucha Libre, WCW brought him on board to call the company's cruiserweight matches, before being made a full-time member of the broadcast team.

Meltzer was unable to confirm whether Tenay had been contacted about working the show on June 7, claiming that he is not officially scheduled for it at the time of writing. Neither are the former AAA English language commentators, Joe Dombrowski and Larry Dallas, with the identity of the broadcast team for the show being kept close to the chest aside from Lilian Garcia, who has been confirmed as the event's ring announcer.