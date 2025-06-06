WWE Worlds Collide 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Brace yourself, wrestling fans, worlds are about to collide on Saturday (not to be confused with "AEW Collision," which was Wednesday night this week)! The worlds of WWE and Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA haven't collided in quite some time, minus the pomp and circumstance around the announcement that WWE is acquiring AAA during the WrestleMania 41 festivities in Las Vegas in April. The then-WWF did work with AAA's luchadores for the 1997 Royal Rumble, but it's been a relative detente in the decades since.

That's all going to change tomorrow afternoon as WWE presents Worlds Collide, an event featuring some of AAA's best against WWE's stars. You'll be able to watch it all go down from Inglewood, California, via YouTube. Most of the matches are, in essence, exhibition matches allowing WWE fans to potentially find some new faves or become even more familiar lucha libre. Having said that, there are two matches with some definite stakes. WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page's title will be on the line, as will El Hijo Del Vikingo's AAA Mega Championship.

With two six-man tag matches, a women's tag match and two titles on the line, here are Wrestling Inc's predictions for Worlds Collide.