AEW's Matt Jackson Recalls Coincidental Vacation, Bonding With Top WWE Star

Despite the hectic schedule of a professional wrestler, performers still manage to find the time to take vacations with their friends and families, but are the chances that two wrestlers from two different companies end up at the same place at the same time? That is what happened to AEW Executive Vice-President Matt Jackson in March 2024, as he recently told the story of how he bumped into a familiar face while on vacation in Hawaii with his family on his and his wife's YouTube channel "Never Not Jet Lagged."

"We're sitting there on the beach and I look out onto the water and there's another dad playing with his daughter, and he looks very familiar. In fact, I go 'Oh my gosh is that Kevin?' And I go 'Oh my god it's Kevin Steen,' Kevin Owens as you may know him. So I go up to him and I sneak up to him, and he's like taking pictures of his kids and stuff, and I go 'Hey Kev what's up man?' And he turns around and he looks at me, and his eyes are so big, he doesn't even know how to react. I go 'Hey man' and he goes 'OH MY GOD' and he grabs me and hugs me. The biggest bear hug ever."

Jackson and Owens have been friends for many years thanks to their shared time in ROH and PWG, and after running into each other at the same holiday resort, the two families ended up spending the rest of their vacation together as one big group. Jackson rounded off by saying that despite not seeing Owens that much over the years, he and his brother Nick Jackson now speak to Owens on almost a daily basis.

