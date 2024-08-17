Additional Details On The Young Bucks' AEW Schedule

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks returned to action on the August 14 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where their title defense against The Acclaimed ended in a disqualification, but where had Matthew and Nicholas Jackson been in the weeks before?

Advertisement

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Young Bucks had actually scheduled to take some time off from AEW after the Blood & Guts match on July 24 in order to take a family vacation. Meltzer wrote that the idea was for the AEW EVPs to take time off to sell the injuries sustained in the match, but said that angle wasn't properly pushed, either during the conclusion of Blood & Guts or upon their return to TV this week. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada was also absent from the two "Dynamites" after Blood and Guts, returning to confront Claudio Castagnoli ahead of their match in Cardiff, Wales.

It's been reported recently that the The Young Bucks have limited dates built into in their contract. Meltzer noted that the duo haven't ran through all of their dates over the past few weeks, but between now and the end of the year, there will be episodes of "Dynamite" that the AEW EVP's won't appear on. However, Meltzer was cafeful to note that they will still appear on most episodes, and had already appeared on most episodes since returning in January. They will most certainly be appearing at AEW All In next Saturday, where they will defend their tag titles in Wembley Stadium against either FTR or The Acclaimed.

Advertisement