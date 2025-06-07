Stephanie Vaquer Picks Up Pinfall In WWE Worlds Collide Tag Win Ahead Of Women's MITB

Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice beat Dalys and Chik Tormenta during the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event on Saturday.

Vaquer and Vice were teaming at the event announced alongside the acquisition of AAA, with the former NXT Women's Champion being confronted by luchadoras Dalys and Tormenta at Battleground, prompting Vice to offer to be by her side for Worlds Collide.

The bout itself started with Vaquer and Dalys in the ring, but after "La Primera" took control early Tormenta was tagged in. She sought to take control with Vaquer in the Electric Chair position, only for her to escape and tag Vice into the match. Vice spent an extended period in the bout, with Konnan and Corey Graves on commentary putting forward the idea she was at a disadvantage as being versed in MMA as opposed to Lucha Libre. That would be echoed in the action, with Vice looking for an armbar only to get rolled up, kicking out but being isolated by the AAA team.

Vaquer was eventually tagged back in, regaining the advantage for her and Vice to deliver respective Devil's Kiss signatures in the ring, and ultimately delivering the SVB to Dalys for the pinfall victory. The victors cut a post-match promo, with Vice putting her partner over and Vaquer declaring that she will later win Money in the Bank. Having recently signed to "WWE Raw," Vaquer qualified to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and is working double duty on Saturday.