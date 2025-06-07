Michael Cole Reveals Which Match Will Main Event WWE Money In The Bank On Pre-Show

The tag team bout between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso against Logan Paul and John Cena is due to be the main event of WWE Money in the Bank.

Rhodes will be reuniting with his Undisputed Tag Team Championship-winning partner, current World Heavyweight Champion "Main Event" Uso, in a bid for vengeance against WWE Champion John Cena.

It will be his first match since losing the title to Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41, made official as Rhodes returned at Saturday Night's Main Event to prevent "The Last Real World Champion" from aiding Paul in taking the World Heavyweight title from Uso. And while this weekend's Money in the Bank will stage two of its namesake ladder matches, Michael Cole confirmed in the "Countdown to Money in the Bank" show that the tag match will be the main event.

According to the man himself, Cena has 21 dates left as he winds down his WWE in-ring career, while also promising that he will do so as the reigning WWE Champion. His pursuit of giving Paul his WWE World title came about through his desire to "ruin wrestling," believing the YouTuber beating Uso for the title would work toward that goal. As a result, Cena and Paul posed with the title belts to close Friday's "WWE SmackDown" after an ambush on Rhodes and Uso, something they would hope serves as prophetic by the end of Saturday's event.