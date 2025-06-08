WWE Money In The Bank 2025: Biggest Winners And Losers
The 2025 edition of Money In The Bank was a wild night of WWE action. The show not only featured two Money In The Bank ladder matches, but also the shocking return of R-Truth. Enough about what happened on Saturday night, that's what our results page is for. We've also gone over what we loved and hated.
Instead, it's time to break down the winners and the losers from the night; the people who looked good, the people who looked bad, the ones who snatched defeat from victory and vice versa. There were winners, like the Money In The Bank winners, as well as R-Truth, and there were losers like anyone who isn't currently doing the WWE style, or (as is often the case, somehow) Cody Rhodes.
Enough introductions. Here are the winners and losers from Saturday's big event in Las Vegas.
Winner: R-Truth
Ron Killings might be the most important person in WWE now. Full stop.
The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was released last week, causing a flurry of outrage, and his return at Money In The Bank was met with shock and awe. With fans so earnestly invested in him, due to his brief release, as well as the booking of WWE's main event scene, R-Truth probably became the star of WWE in one fell swoop.
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is still not quite gelling with being a heel. His promos are aimless and his matches lack a certain energy, with the usually-passionate in-ring presence muted by his villainy. Logan Paul is probably hitting his ceiling at the moment, coming out of an 8-minute loss to world champion Jey Uso, and mainly working tag matches with Cena to dwindling returns. Jey Uso is also at his ceiling, overperforming his spot, and making a credible case as the secondary world champion. Rhodes seemingly always needs help winning. Everyone involved in Saturday's main event has some kind of albatross around their neck, except for Truth, who came in, smashed Cena with the Undisputed Title Belt, and left, helping Cody Rhodes get the win (an honor usually reserved for the likes of Roman Reigns or The Undertaker).
WWE has already called one audible by re-signing Truth and pretending it was all part of the story. Now it's time to capitalize on the fact that Truth is the biggest thing in WWE right now. I'm not saying he should dethrone Cena but I'm also not not saying that.
Loser: Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes has "Little Brother Syndrome." He needed The Undertaker to help him beat Roman Reigns. He needed Roman Reigns to help him beat Solo Sikoa. He needed R-Truth to help him beat John Cena. Rhodes is like the little brother who passes the video game controller to his big brother to help him get past the hard parts of the game.
Much ink has been spilled about the fact that Rhodes wasn't willing to hit Cena with the title belt at WrestleMania, and now you can add, "And lovable goofball R-Truth was!" Rhodes was upstaged by a longtime jester on Saturday in the latest indignity that comes with being "The American Nightmare." WWE is running out of ways to make Cody look like "The Guy." He spent a year as the world champion, and since losing the title in April, he has been geeked out in ways not seen since the ending of the seminal 1946 novel "Nightmare Alley."
The tables have seemingly turned for Rhodes and Jey Uso. Where Uso used to feel like he was riding Rhodes's coattails to the main event, now it's "Main Event" Jey Uso who feels like he's carrying Rhodes. He finished his story in 2024 and now in 2025, he's tripping over himself, trying to keep himself from finishing this latest story too soon.
Winner: The Money In The Bank Briefcase
I don't know how to put this better, but this is my column, so I can kinda do what I want: It's nice that both Money In The Bank briefcases are currently in stories that make sense for the stipulation.
What can often times feel like a maguffin, a needless prop that is tacked on to an already running story, the Men's and Women's MITB briefcases are like gasoline being thrown on two fires. The Men's case is currently making Seth Rollins's group, The Vision, all the more intimidating, as the current briefcaseholder is now flanked by two of the most physically imposing men on the "Raw" roster. Coming a decade after Rollins's famous 2015 Money In The Bank cash-in, it will be interesting to see how Rollins has changed since he last held the briefcase, and what it means for Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.
On the women's end of things, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill have been involved in one of the better feuds of the year over on "SmackDown," and now the Money In The Bank briefcase is there to make things that much more intense. Tiffany Stratton has also grown a tad bit complacent following her win over Charlotte Flair, so having Naomi lurking around with a possible cash-in livens up much of the "SmackDown" women's division.
Loser: Solo Sikoa
Jacob Fatu is free. The WWE United States Champion betrayed New Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa during the Men's Money In The Bank Match, keeping Sikoa from winning the briefcase and likely fracturing the New Bloodline irrevocably.
Fatu's popularity has been steadily rising since his debut last year, and with Sikoa's grasp on the rogue faction tenuous at best, it feels like Sikoa's reign might be over. It's an inevitable development, but one that leaves Sikoa with his back against the wall. What did he accomplish as the leader of The New Bloodline? Very little.
If anything, the New Bloodline has been grievously held back by a leader who wasn't fit for his position. Not only will Fatu soar without Solo holding him back, but all of The New Bloodline will thrive. While the idea of a second, lesser Bloodline civil war sounds exhausting, it's worth it for an unchained Samoan Werewolf.
Winner: The WWE Style Loser: Everyone Else
Saturday wasn't just Money In The Bank Day. It was also WWE's presentation of Worlds Collide, as well as the live broadcast of the Broadway adaptation of "Good Night & Good Luck" on CNN, a first in broadcast TV history. There was one thread that united all three events: The WWE Style.
It hit me, around 10min into CNN's pre-show for "Good Night & Good Luck" that there was a certain WWE flair to all of the interviews and video packages the network played to hype up the live broadcast. Even the network's carnival-esque election coverage usually has more solemnity than Saturday's proceedings, free of any kind of "news value," the network was able to celebrate the "entertainment" of it all, and the whole result was a very WWE-esque presentation, despite the actual play being a somber look at the Red Scare and the very state of broadcast news itself.
Add to that an afternoon of the stars of AAA Lucha Libre working the WWE style on a WWE show in a WWE ring. The Worlds Collide broadcast was the epitome of what any non-WWE fan fears about WWE taking over their favorite product. Much like the NXT UK Takeover events of yore, Worlds Collide felt like slotting a circular peg into a square hole. It technically fit, but something felt off, and just a little too easy about it all. The slowed-down style and the sonambulent commentary from Konnan created a sluggish show that really highlighted everything wrong with fitting everything into the WWE style.
It doesn't matter, though. Love it or hate it, the WWE style is becoming inescapable. It was hard not to take in all three events on Saturday and not feel like in some ways, WWE has secured a cultural victory over broadcast entertainment.