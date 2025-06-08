WWE Money In The Bank 2025: Biggest Winners And Losers

Ron Killings might be the most important person in WWE now. Full stop.

The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was released last week, causing a flurry of outrage, and his return at Money In The Bank was met with shock and awe. With fans so earnestly invested in him, due to his brief release, as well as the booking of WWE's main event scene, R-Truth probably became the star of WWE in one fell swoop.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is still not quite gelling with being a heel. His promos are aimless and his matches lack a certain energy, with the usually-passionate in-ring presence muted by his villainy. Logan Paul is probably hitting his ceiling at the moment, coming out of an 8-minute loss to world champion Jey Uso, and mainly working tag matches with Cena to dwindling returns. Jey Uso is also at his ceiling, overperforming his spot, and making a credible case as the secondary world champion. Rhodes seemingly always needs help winning. Everyone involved in Saturday's main event has some kind of albatross around their neck, except for Truth, who came in, smashed Cena with the Undisputed Title Belt, and left, helping Cody Rhodes get the win (an honor usually reserved for the likes of Roman Reigns or The Undertaker).

WWE has already called one audible by re-signing Truth and pretending it was all part of the story. Now it's time to capitalize on the fact that Truth is the biggest thing in WWE right now. I'm not saying he should dethrone Cena but I'm also not not saying that.