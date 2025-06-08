WWE Money In The Bank 2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

In typical WWE fashion, the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match opened up Saturday's main roster festivities, and, in typical WWE fashion, the women set a high standard for everyone to follow.

Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, and Stephanie Vaquer — hats off to you all. This match was a great opener to Saturday's Money in the Bank event. Sure, maybe this year's Money in the Bank match wasn't the spotfest that last year's was. What this match lacked in stunts and twenty foot drives from the top of ladders, however, it made up for in great wrestling that stayed true to all participants' characters.

Giulia and Perez's character work was great as well, and Vaquer did a good job at selling her fatigue, as commentary repeatedly reminded us of her three matches in the past twenty-four hours. Bliss didn't do much, but I'm not quite sure if she has a good, consistent character right now, so we'll give her a pass. Ripley and Naomi's character work, however, really made this match stand out.

I'm really impressed with the way Ripley fit in the match. You would think that she would just overpower the match, pummel everyone, and climb the ladder and win. No, she was actually well-balanced in the match, and the way she used ladders as weapons specifically intrigued me. When Ripley had an opportunity to climb up the ladder to claim the briefcase — and she had a good handful of opportunities to scale steel and grab that briefcase — she instead used the ladders as weapons. When you think about it, it makes sense Despite being one of WWE's more seasoned wrestlers, Ripley has never been in a Money in the Bank ladder match before. She's never been in a ladder match before. Considering her status as a powerhouse, it makes a lot of sense to have "Mami" stay mostly to the ground, and to have her use those ladders as weapons rather than as a vehicle to ascend up towards the briefcase.

Speaking of ascension: Naomi deserves this briefcase. After four Money in the Bank ladder matches, Naomi 100% deserves this accolade. This isn't even from a backstage workhorse perspective, as valid as that is. Naomi's heel character will go down as one of the best gimmick changes in the 21st century, and it is this unhinged, crazed, unpredictable "proceed with caution" character that makes her the perfect vessel for the Money in the Bank briefcase. Ms. Money in the Bank is supposed to be unpredictable — they are supposed to lurk in the shadows, white briefcase in hand, just waiting for the most opportune time to strike a world champion. Is that not Naomi's entire character? Does Naomi not beckon her opponents to "proceed with caution," because she can strike at any moment? Out of all eight iterations of Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi's current character was made for that briefcase. It will be such a joy to see where she takes it.

Written by Angeline Phu