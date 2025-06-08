The Miz Addresses Rumors That He Removed WWE References From His Social Media

R-Truth's return to WWE last night at Money In The Bank shocked fans after Truth announced last week that he had been released from the company. Throughout the week, fans were noticing subtleties on the social media accounts of other superstars such as Guenther and The Miz, who seemingly removed WWE mentions from their accounts. Prior to the Money In The Bank PLE on his Instagram account, The Miz addressed the omittance of WWE from his social media and unfollowing of the WWE account.

"I keep getting texts from friends asking me, 'Is the news on social media is real?' and my thing is: everyone got off of social media and don't listen to any of it because it's all false. Everything I've seen about me is false and I didn't want to address this, I thought it would just go away, I didn't want to draw attention to it because if I said something then it might draw more attention and I just didn't want that but it just keeps going," Miz remarked.

The former WWE Champion acknowledged that his X account has not been updated in approximately 5 years and that it still says "Twitter," the former name of the X platform. "As far as X, Instagram, and TikTok, and my profiles, I've never changed any of them recently," Miz stated. "WWE and I are in very good standings. We just dropped 'Miz Golf' which is part of WWE's YouTube."

Miz would then go on to promote that night's Money In The Bank PLE and the upcoming "American Gladiators" reboot which he is set to be the host of.