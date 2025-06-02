IWC Has Questions As WWE Stars Seemingly Cleanse Social Timelines

Following yesterday's surprising news that R-Truth and Carlito will soon depart WWE, online activity from two other wrestlers has fans on edge. According to eagle-eyed social media users, The Miz and GUNTHER have both removed all references to WWE from their X pages, with The Miz even unfollowing the promotion's main account.

GUNTHER recently signed a new contract with WWE and has been consistently pushed on TV over the last few years. On top of that, he's currently booked to challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship on next week's "WWE Raw," making it highly unlikely that he is leaving the company. Instead, GUNTHER clearing his timeline (apart from a photo of his wife) likely indicates his mentality heading into the title challenge.

The situation surrounding The Miz is more curious. Like his former tag team partner Truth, Miz is a tenured WWE performer who most often focuses on comedy. His last match was in early May, when he was defeated by Aleister Black on "WWE SmackDown," but he has remained onscreen as an ally to Carmelo Hayes in the weeks since. This past Friday on "SmackDown," Miz accompanied Hayes to the ring for a Men's Money In The Bank qualifying match, but he was unable to help the younger wrestler secure the win.

The Miz was among the wrestlers who shared their public reaction following yesterday's announcement from R-Truth, with WWE deciding not to renew his expiring contract. Looking back on their time together as The Awesome Truth, The Miz called the period one of the best of his career.

It's not clear when exactly Truth's WWE contract is set to end. As for Carlito, he revealed that he'll become a free agent in two weeks.