AEW's Mercedes Mone Reacts To Naomi Winning WWE Women's Money In The Bank Briefcase

There's a new Miss Money in the Bank in town following the events of WWE's most recent Premium Live Event as Naomi walked away with the coveted briefcase, guaranteeing herself a championship at any point in the next 12 months. Fans in attendance were overjoyed to see Naomi pick up the victory, as were many WWE Superstars, and even some old friends from her past. One of those familiar faces was current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who WWE fans will remember as Sasha Banks, with "The CEO" taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to Naomi's victory.

🤑🤑🤑 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) June 8, 2025

While in WWE, Mone and Naomi held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships together, winning the titles at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. However, it was during their reign as champions where both women walked out of the company over frustrations with both their own booking, and the overall direction of the women's tag team division. Naomi would eventually return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble following a run in TNA Wrestling under her real name, Trinity, where she held the TNA Knockouts World Championship for six months. Naomi even addressed the walk-out following the Money in the Bank event, stating that it was something she needed at that time in order to become a better version of herself.

As for Mone, she has remained fairly quiet on what went down when she and Naomi left WWE in 2022, but has jokingly stated that people will likely hear about it years down the line in some shape or form. Mone is currently enjoying life in AEW as a triple champion, holding titles for AEW in the United States, RevPro in the UK, and the EWA in Austria, as well as having held the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship for nearly a year until that reign came to an end in May 2025.