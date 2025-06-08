Naomi Addresses 2022 WWE Walkout Following Becky Lynch Comments On MITB 2025 Post-Show
Last night, WWE crowned both a new Miss Money in the Bank and a new Women's Intercontinental Champion. The former, of course, can cash in her guaranteed title opportunity on any WWE women's champion of her choosing, meaning new Women's IC Champion Becky Lynch may already have a target on her back. At the WWE Money in the Bank post-show press conference, though, Lynch revealed that she wasn't too bothered by it.
"I'm not afraid of nothing," Lynch said when asked about the potential of the Women's MITB holder Naomi setting her sights on the Women's IC Title. "Oh, everyone wants to see Naomi get an opportunity now? Naomi walked out on me. She thinks she's going to come for me, she's got another thing coming.
"You know what was the most hurtful thing is that tonight, my child watched the show live in the audience in the very front row for the first time," Lynch continued. "You know who she wanted to see win that match? She wanted to see Naomi win that match, so I have a problem with that."
Lynch's remark about Naomi walking out is in reference to her walk out of WWE alongside Sasha Banks, who is now known as AEW's Mercedes Mone, in May 2022. During that time, Naomi and Banks reigned as WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. After disapproving of the way she was talked to and handled backstage that fateful day, however, Naomi exited WWE, with she and Banks reportedly leaving their titles tag titles in the hands of then-EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Nearly a year after the walkout, Naomi joined TNA Wrestling, where she'd remain until January 2024 when she returned to WWE as a part of the Women's Royal Rumble.
Naomi Sends Becky Lynch A Warning
Shortly after Lynch's comments, Naomi herself mentioned her previous departure while speaking with the post-show panel.
"After experiencing my little situation, my walk out and coming to TNA, I came back with a different mindset and different attitude," Naomi said. "I think it is the one that I needed all along. The glow in the beginning of my career got me this far, but I felt with this new revelation and evolution of women in this top-tier talent, I had to become something else to get back to the top. That is what I'm on the journey of doing and becoming now. Everybody who don't believe in me, like it, or got something to say better proceed with caution."
When informed of Lynch's declaration of not being scared of her potential cash-in, Naomi fired back with a warning to the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. "Oh baby, you better sleep with one eye open and watch your back too because nobody with gold in this division is safe," she said.
Naomi's seizing of the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase came amongst a field of veterans and new faces to WWE's main roster, the former of which included Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley. Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer entered the MITB Ladder Match on the heels of their recent main roster call-ups. Meanwhile, Lynch rolled up Lyra Valkyria to claim the Women's IC Title. Afterward, Valkyria reluctantly raised Lynch's hand before dropping her with a suplex and a Nightwing.
