Naomi Addresses 2022 WWE Walkout Following Becky Lynch Comments On MITB 2025 Post-Show

Shortly after Lynch's comments, Naomi herself mentioned her previous departure while speaking with the post-show panel.

"After experiencing my little situation, my walk out and coming to TNA, I came back with a different mindset and different attitude," Naomi said. "I think it is the one that I needed all along. The glow in the beginning of my career got me this far, but I felt with this new revelation and evolution of women in this top-tier talent, I had to become something else to get back to the top. That is what I'm on the journey of doing and becoming now. Everybody who don't believe in me, like it, or got something to say better proceed with caution."

When informed of Lynch's declaration of not being scared of her potential cash-in, Naomi fired back with a warning to the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. "Oh baby, you better sleep with one eye open and watch your back too because nobody with gold in this division is safe," she said.

Naomi's seizing of the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase came amongst a field of veterans and new faces to WWE's main roster, the former of which included Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley. Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer entered the MITB Ladder Match on the heels of their recent main roster call-ups. Meanwhile, Lynch rolled up Lyra Valkyria to claim the Women's IC Title. Afterward, Valkyria reluctantly raised Lynch's hand before dropping her with a suplex and a Nightwing.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.