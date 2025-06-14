JBL Says This Former WWE Star Could Have Printed Money In Another Era

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has heaped praise on former WWE star Fit Finlay, explaining how he even made an impact on his wrestling.

On a recent edition of "Something to Wrestle," WWE legend JBL waxed lyrical about his former colleague Finlay, stating how he learnt all about being a heel from watching him wrestle.

"Well, I can tell you this, there was nothing cool about Fit. Fit was not a cool heel. Nothing, nothing — absolutely ... he was a pure heel," said JBL. "Finlay was a heel 24/7. That's where I learnt how to be a heel. That's where JBL was born was learning from Dave [Finlay]."

JBL, while discussing the talent and potential that Finlay had, declared that the veteran star could've become a big-name star if he had wrestled in WWE in the 90s, when Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were the top guys in the promotion. He drew parallels between Finlay and another star, Vader, who seemed to have all the talent in the world but never reached the heights he once promised.

"Finlay, to me — you talk about Vader being a 'what if.' Finlay is a 'what if' to me. They wouldn't have done much [with him] in the Hogan era because they were all so big on size, but after that when Bret Hart and Shawn [Michaels], and Vince realized the guys that could work, it didn't matter if they are 6'8", 300 pounds, that era, Finlay could've printed money. Absolutely printed money," added the WWE legend.

He wishes the American audience could've seen what Finlay was capable of from his earlier days in pro wrestling, particularly the time he spent wrestling in Europe in the 70s and 80s. America got to see the Northern Irish star in the 90s when he debuted in WCW, and later gained more prominence in the States when he wrestled for WWE following the demise of WCW.