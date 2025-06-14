AEW's Taz Outlines Benefit Of Fewer House Shows For Wrestling Talent

AEW star Taz has explained how the reduction of house shows has benefited pro wrestlers.

Pro wrestlers in the past had a grueling schedule, which brought along with it numerous vices that impacted their health. But, things have changed with WWE reducing the number of house shows, while AEW has all but removed them. Taz, during his recent appearance on Rob Van Dam's YouTube channel, discussed how the reduced schedule has helped wrestlers.

"The house shows is kind of a thing of the past. So you're not on the road as much as you are, which is good in a lot of ways because there's less addiction to pills and all those dangerous drugs from pain because you're not working as much," said Taz.

The AEW commentator, however, argued that wrestlers still have a packed schedule, even if they work only once a week, due to the need to travel and maintain their health and fitness.

"But you still have to put the work in. People think, 'Oh, you're working one day a week' Well, that's a crock of sh*t because if you're on the road, you're traveling and those days are coming off your one day a week and you got to lift every fuc**ng day, you're got to train, you've got to make sure you're doing your cardio. You got to have your nutrition right. The real work gets done what people don't see."

Not everyone agrees with wrestling promotions that have removed house shows, with AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently claiming that he misses them due to the excitement that they bring. Taz's former ECW buddy, Bully Ray, was recently critical of an AEW match, saying the wrestlers looked sloppy in the ring, a result, he believes, of ring rust due to the lack of house shows for them to train and practice.