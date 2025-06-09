WWE's Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Moment Of Respect For Wrestling Legend

Despite growing up around professional wrestling (or perhaps because of that fact), Dominik Mysterio doesn't seem to hold many of the industry veterans in great esteem. However, there is one man that Mysterio respects to this day, and that's the late Eddie Guerrero. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Mysterio shared a picture paying homage to the fallen wrestler.

In the photo, Mysterio's WWE Intercontinental Championship can be seen laying across Guerrero's gravestone alongside some other mementos. Guerrero, who was a two-time Intercontinental Champion himself, died of a heart attack in 2005 at the age of 38. In addition to Mysterio's belt, the tributes at his resting site include a replica WWE championship, a necklace, and a toy car.

Most fans are already well aware that young Mysterio had a close connection to Guerrero, with Dominik getting involved onscreen during Guerrero's feud against Rey Mysterio. The feud included Guerrero claiming to be Dominik's true father, resulting in a ladder match at WWE SummerSlam 2005 with custody of Dominik on the line.

Since Dominik has become a full-fledged WWE wrestler, he's paid homage to Guerrero in multiple ways, including with his mullet. Mysterio also regularly references Guerrero in interviews, and he's stated that he wishes Guerrero had won custody of him in that 2005 match.

Nearly 20 years after his death, wrestlers still pay tribute to Guerrero on a regular basis, and he's viewed as one of the most influential performers of his generation. Dominik's father Rey was close with Guerrero, and he often speaks about the late wrestler's talent and passion for the business.