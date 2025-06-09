Seth Rollins Calls This WWE Star His 'Biggest Competition'

This past Saturday, Seth Rollins captured the Money In The Bank contract for the second time in his career, but it wasn't without the help from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who helped "The Visionary" fend off the opposition. However, it seems like Rollins always intended for Breakker and Reed to get involved, as he claimed on the "Up & Adams Show" that he would need backup due to Solo Sikoa being his biggest competition having Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo by his side.

"I think probably Solo Sikoa, but he's got Jacob Fatu, he's got JC, he's got a little gang with him you know? So this is a match where anything goes, so you got to be prepared. You got to be ready for any amount of help these people are going to need, they're going to want, they're going to have. So he's the one with the backup ... I got a little insurance policy, you know between Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, I got some big boys beside me."

Fatu and Mateo did appear to help Sikoa during the match, but while "The Street Champion" was climbing the ladder to retrieve the briefcase, Fatu shockingly betrayed his faction mate, and stopped him from emerging victorious. Going forward, it remains to be seen if Sikoa will target Fatu's United States Championship in order to get his revenge on the "Samoan Werewolf" for his actions this past weekend.

