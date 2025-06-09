AEW's Swerve Strickland Shows Off View Count From Viral Double Or Nothing AITA Spot

In what was one of the most iconic moments of the night at AEW Double Or Nothing last month, Swerve Strickland creatively used a staple gun to fend off his opponents during Anarchy In The Arena. The former AEW World Champion stapled Wheeler Yuta on his chest, Claudio Castagnoli on his head, as well as Matt Jackson in his nether regions. Following the show, the hilarious staple gun sequence went viral on AEW's YouTube channel, leading Strickland to flaunt about the view count of the video thus far.

https://t.co/zfCmUZDOMs 7 million views — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) June 9, 2025

Strickland was also on the receiving end of the staple gun at AEW Double Or Nothing, with Marina Shafir gruesomely stapling his tongue during the match. That said, the pain Strickland endured proved to be worth it as he emerged victorious at the end of Anarchy In The Arena alongside Kenny Omega, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe and Willow Nightingale.

Since AEW Double Or Nothing, Strickland has grown frustrated with his storied rival "Hangman" Adam Page being the number one contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship after winning the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. Although he lost to Page in the finals, Will Ospreay is determined to help him dethrone Moxley, and has been desperately trying to convince Strickland to do the same as well, despite his hatred for "Hangman." That said, Ospreay also believes that Strickland might try to prevent Page from becoming world champion, and therefore challenged him to a match at "AEW Dynamite" Summer Blockbuster this Wednesday.