Bayley Returns On WWE Raw, Attacks New Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch

Bayley returned to ambush Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch during "WWE Raw."

Lynch became just the second Women's IC Champion at Money in the Bank on Saturday, dethroning Lyra Valkyria in a rematch from their previous title bout at Backlash. As part of the stipulation, Valkyria was supposed to raise Lynch's hand – which she did – only for Lynch to request on the night that she also wrap the belt around her. That prompted Valkyria to attack the new champion from behind, hitting the Night Wing and leaving Lynch beaten down in the ring.

Lynch addressed that during her promo during "Raw," accusing Valkyria of being so bitter that she attacked her unprovoked and demanding that she come out to raise her hand the right way. Valkyria then emerged, though not looking like she was going to raise Lynch's hand, but before she got to the ring Bayley marked her return by blindsiding the champion in the ring – to the noted surprise of Valkyria. Lynch attempted to run away, only to get as far as Valkyria, who then launched her back into the ring. Bayley attempted the Rose Plant, but Lynch escaped and ran through the crowd.

Bayley was written off ahead of WrestleMania 41, where she was scheduled to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Valkyria. She was replaced by Lynch, winning the titles before dropping them back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the following "Raw." After Lynch betrayed Valkyria, she revealed that she had been the one to sideline Bayley so that she could take her place.