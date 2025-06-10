WBD Split Likely To Have Little To No Fallout For AEW

AEW broadcaster WBD announced this week that the company will split into two, and a recent report has indicated whether this split will affect AEW and its programming.

This past week, WBD revealed that the two new companies will be called Streaming & Studios, and Global Networks, with Bleacher Report, CNN, Discovery, and TNT Sports set to be a part of Global Networks, while HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios will form Streaming & Studios. As per "Fightful Select," the split will not impact AEW and its shows. A WBD spokesperson told the outlet that details about the move are currently limited and that the transition will take time, with the switch expected to take place by mid-2026.

The report further highlighted that AEW will not lose any of its TV deals with WBD and that AEW's shows will go on as planned, with the promotion still a priority for the network. AEW's current contract with WBD, which it signed last year, will run until 2028. Despite viewership and ratings not being as strong as before, reports from earlier this year indicated that WBD is happy with AEW and the viewership that it brings to their network, with WBD not worried by it.

"AEW Dynamite," AEW's flagship show that airs on Wednesday night, currently airs on TNT, while "AEW Collision" airs on Saturday on TBS. "Collision" has been moved around occasionally due to various sporting events taking place at the same time, with recent reports hinting at WBD looking for a permanent slot for the show, which some say could be on Thursday.