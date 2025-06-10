WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/6/2025

The June 6, 2025, edition of "WWE SmackDown" before this weekend's Money in the Bank PLE saw a slight uptick in overall viewership and a sizable gain in the key demographic ratings.

Last Friday's "SmackDown" put the final touches on storylines heading into the PLE, with the primary storyline being the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, eventually won by Seth Rollins. "Programming Insider" has reported that the show drew 1.424 million viewers, which is a 3 percent gain from the previous week's 1.383 million viewers. Last week's show drew the highest viewership over a three-week period, with the previous highest being the May 9, 2025, show, which drew 1.455 million viewers. The average overall viewership was also 3 percent higher than the trailing four-week average, which stands at 1.378 million, as per "Wrestlenomics."

However, the show's 18-49 key demographic ratings saw huge gains as it jumped from the previous week's 0.34 to 0.42 — a 24 percent rise. The number is also 17 percent higher than the trailing four-week average of 0.36.

The show was #2 on cable for the night, behind the College Softball World Series 2025 final between Texas Tech and Texas, which had a rating of 0.47. "SmackDown's" viewership has dropped significantly over the past few weeks and is lagging behind compared to the same period in 2024, with overall viewership and key demographic ratings for Q2 2025 down by 34 percent.

Last week's show featured several of WWE's top stars, including the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Seth Rollins, to name a few.