WWE Star Zoey Stark Undergoes Surgery On ACL, MCL & Meniscus After Raw Injury

Back in May, WWE star Zoey Stark suffered a gruesome injury on "WWE Raw," one that many compared to Sid Vicious' infamous leg break during his WCW run that nearly ended his career; coming off of a Missile Drop Kick, Stark landed hard and injured her knee. She has now undergone surgery for her injury and released a short video updating fans on her status and hinting at making an announcement about her future.

The video showed Stark eight days after her injury outside of Rothman Orthopaedics, confirming that she was set for ACL, MCL, and meniscus surgeries. Stark was then shown getting ready in her car for the surgery, before being shown walking into the hospital on crutches and then laying in bed ahead of the three and a half hour surgery she was scheduled for. Following this, Stark teased that she'll be revealing her next move, urging her fans to stay tuned on Monday, June 16, to hear what her decision will be.

It remains to be seen when Stark will be able to compete again but it's largely believed that she will not be back in action for the remainder of 2025. However, with the slew of recent WWE releases, her job might not be secure as she recovers from surgery that'll have her out for almost a year. Unfortunately, there's always the case that the injury might have ended her career, and that her tease is simply when she'll be able to give her fans a definite answer about her future as a pro wrestler.