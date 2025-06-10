WWE HOFer Mark Henry Muses On Ron Killings/WWE Situation

Making his first appearance on WWE television since returning to the promotion at Money in the Bank, R-Truth, cut a scathing promo on "WWE Raw" and reinvented himself in front of fans, thanking "R-Truth" but casting the persona aside of his real name, Ron Killings, and gaining acclaim all over social media for the stance he took. However, some still don't believe that Killings' reported lack of contract extension was legitimate, Mark Henry being one of them, and the veteran recently explained what still doesn't add up to him.

Ahead of last night's "Raw," during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Henry expressed how he hoped that Truth's pending departure was a work and has simply been the plan all along. "I called him and said 'Hey, I want you to come to All Caribbean, this is how much we can pay you; I got a tour going on in UK in August,'" he recalled, noting that he had a job lined up for Killings. "So, I was all into... and I'm sure that he was in his mind going 'I got yo ass!' and I love it, I love it! I don't have to call him and say to him 'Hey man, you got me, you got me.'"

However, Henry later added that he was aware of the reports about Killings' contract, specifically noting he'd heard that the veteran had to be convinced by Nick Khan to sign a new deal as he wasn't taking any calls from WWE. "Does that sound more like something that was real or does it sound like a felonious report that some internet mole put out?" he proposed, not settling on either scenario in the end.

